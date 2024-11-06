Ben Affleck And Matt Damon To Reunite For Crime Thriller RIP; Here's What To Expect From Their New Project

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for the upcoming Netflix film RIP. The crime thriller has been in development as the actors prepare for their roles.

According to media reports, Affleck and Damon, who have been longtime friends, are growing their beards to suit the characters onscreen. In conversation with Extra TV, the Hollywood star also revealed what the audience can expect from the project.

Previously, the actors starred together in the Prime Video film AIR, wherein Affleck took the director’s chair and marked their presence onscreen with his best bud. Opening up about RIP, Damon mentioned that the cast and the crew are currently in the filming process of the movie.

When asked if they could spill anything about the plot, the Justice League actor, while caressing his beard, said, "Yes, everything you need to know, you can see right here." Moreover, the interview also included Cilian Murphy.

While the duo did not discuss their roles in the movie further, they revealed that previously, Damon and Affleck worked in eight films together, but it was their first collaboration with Netflix. They stated, "But we all are very excited about it; we've got a great cast, and we're really, really looking forward to the movie coming out."

Apart from acting, the Good Will Hunting duo has also been working together as producers under the banner of their studio, Artists Equity. The production house was established in 2022 and will produce RIP, which will be directed by Joe Carnahan.

As for the film's cast, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Néstor Carbonell will star alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

As Hollywood's inseparable best friends, Damon and Affleck's bond spans over 40 years. From their school days to their simultaneous entry into the film industry, their journey has been a shared one.

While the plot and other details of the movie have been kept under wraps, it is expected to be released in 2025.

