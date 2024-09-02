Throwback: When Ben Affleck Lied To Matt Damon's Mom About THIS To Convince Her To Support His Hollywood Career

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have become household names in Hollywood, thanks to their successful careers as actors, writers, and producers. However, their path to stardom was not always easy, particularly when it came to gaining support from their families. In a throwback, Ben Affleck admits to lying to Matt Damon's mother in order to gain her support for their Hollywood dreams.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon both knew they wanted to be actors from a young age. But their families were not convinced that this was the best path for them.

Damon's mother, in particular, was skeptical of the world of Hollywood. She tried to discourage her son by portraying the industry as full of unpleasant egomaniacs. Damon, on the other hand, was adamant about his goals.

Ben Affleck, Damon's close friend and acting partner, attempted to reassure Damon's mother. Years later, he admitted that he had not been entirely truthful in his efforts.

He said to Interview Magazine, “In fact, in high school I can remember trying to convince Matt’s mother that not everybody in Hollywood was a total liar and scum.” Affleck said, “I was saying that there are people in Hollywood who have a social conscience, too. I only repeat this years later now that I realize it was a complete lie. [laughs].”

Damon stated in 1997 to Interview Magazine that he knew since he was 12 that he was going to be an actor. Initially, he aspired to be a basketball player, inspired by his favorite player, Tiny Archibald. Damon's father, recognizing the limitations of their family's height, advised him to reconsider.

He said that his father sat him down and said that he is the tallest Damon ever to evolve and he is five-eleven but he is never going to play in the NBA. Damon stated that he gave up basketball at that moment and took up acting.

Damon's mother questioned his motivations. Damon recalled a conversation with her when he was a teenager. He said he was talking to his mother one day when he was 16 or 17, and she asked why is he so obsessed with acting, he said that because someday he wanted to walk down the street and have people say, 'there goes Matt Damon, the best there ever was'. She said that it's just an egomaniacal pipe dream and how will it help other people.

Affleck's parents were also hesitant about his career choice, despite his father's involvement in the Boston theater scene. He said that he thought their parents were concerned because everybody knows that acting is a difficult career.

He said he didn't think they were pleased with the prospect of their children facing a lifetime of rejection, scraping by for a sandwich and hoping for free refills at the age of 45. But Matt and he were very clear about their desire to be actors.

