Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez Show Up Together For Their Kids At School Event; DEETs

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer Lopez are co-parenting goals as they reunite to attend their children's school play.

The three actors showed up at a school play where their kids were performing on Friday, December 13, as reported by TMZ. Affleck, 52, and Garner, 52, also went there to support the performance of their 15-year-old child, Seraphina. Lopez, 55, was also at the performance to cheer her 16-year-old child, Emme, amid divorce from Affleck.

It is unclear whether the celebrities arrived together at the event. Affleck wore a black suit. Lopez sported a white coat and jeans, while Garner appeared in jeans and a black sports jacket. Although it is not known if the three had any interaction with each other, the outlet's witnesses said that Affleck did have a few words with Emme before exiting the venue.

Former couple Affleck and Garner have three children together: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. They have been spending family time together during the Thanksgiving season.

They served meals to the homeless community. One of the sources mentioned that giving back and spending quality time with their family is very important to them.

An insider told People about Garner, who is dating businessman John Miller, "Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. They have Christmas plans with the kids too. The kids enjoy it when they all spend time together."

Simultaneously, Jennifer Lopez also stayed connected with the children of Affleck and Garner since recently they separated. She still reportedly communicates and makes the kids feel protected. All three celebrities seem to be committed to building a healthy environment for their children, showing that their love for family comes first.

