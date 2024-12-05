Jennifer Garner Was 'Supportive' of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship During the Couple's 'Rocky' Phase; Source Reveals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship has been a roller coaster since the start; from the first time they got together in the 2000s to their divorce in 2024. During all of this, though, many reports have talked about Jennifer Garner's role in the couple's relationship. Affleck's ex has reportedly been trying to play peacekeeper between the two. Especially when the famous duo's relationship hit a rough patch.

According to a source who chatted with Page Six, Garner has tried to push the two to make amends. The insider revealed, "When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer, Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage."

The actress had been making strides in her friendship with Lopez over the past couple of years. The source said she had become "friendly with Jennifer and they were communicating on a regular basis." Though the two stars haven't been in touch recently, however, the Deadpool and Wolverine actress does not have a "problem with Jennifer." The insider claimed Garner wants what is best for her ex, saying, "At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy."

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 in Las Vegas. The couple had a low-key media-free wedding, with both of their children present. The details of the surprise ceremony were revealed in J-Lo's newsletter, where she described her wedding day as the "best night ever."

Sadly the fairytale didn't last too long, with Selena actress filing for divorce in August of this year.

