What Happened Between Sean Diddy Combs And Jennifer Lopez? Exploring Dark Incident That Marked Their Relationship Amid Rapper's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of gun violence and sexual abuse.

Jennifer Lopez has recently made headlines due to her divorce from her second marriage with Ben Affleck, but the focus is shifting to other stories—particularly Sean "Diddy" Combs' relationship history with her, amid his recent arrest. JLo and Diddy had a tumultuous relationship, which they rekindled multiple times over the course of two years, from 1999 to 2001, between Lopez’s first and second marriages.

The rapper’s recent arrest has reignited interest in an incident the pair was involved in back in 1999. With Combs back in court, the issues surrounding the couple’s tumultuous relationship, particularly the infamous New York nightclub shooting from that year, have resurfaced. Lopez and Combs were dating during a pivotal time in their careers, as Lopez reached the peak of her musical success, propelled in part by Combs’ influence.

According to Forbes, an argument broke out between Diddy’s protégé, 21-year-old Jamal "Shyne" Barrow, and JLo’s bodyguard, Anthony "Wolf" Jones, as well as the two A-listers. The altercation escalated into a shootout, leaving three people injured.

Lopez and Diddy were dating when he was producing her hit debut album, On the 6. In a 2003 interview with Vibe, JLo opened up about her split from Diddy, stating, "It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful." She was candid about the fact that their separation was caused by Combs’ infidelity, which led to significant emotional distress for her.

Advertisement

She added, "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts. It really sent my whole life into a tailspin."

ALSO READ: Does Tupac Shakur's Stepbrother Believe Diddy Was Involved In Rapper's 1996 Shooting Death? Mopreme Shakur Has THIS To Say

In December 1999, Combs found himself in hot water after a shootout in a New York club. Lopez, who happened to be with Combs, was arrested too, only to be let go later without any charges. Three people were shot, which led to some ammunition charges against Combs, even though eventually he walked away freely.

As per reports from various outlets, police chased the rapper-singer duo through New York City and found a stolen gun in their car before arresting them. Prosecutors alleged that Diddy attempted to bride their driver to tell the police that the gun belonged to him in exchange for 50,000 USD.

Though charges Combs and Lopez were dropped, Barrow and Jones who were at the scene, received extra counts. He was sentenced to ten years in jail, though acquitted of an attempted murder charge. Natania Reuben, one of the bullet victims, claimed for many years and even to the present day that it was Combs who shot her in the face.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has remained silent about Sean Diddy Combs' recent arrest. However, in an interview with Elle, she had mentioned the 1999 shooting incident, calling it a nightmare. She said, "I was scared to death in the car. I had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did."

ALSO READ: Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued By Ex Assistant? Sean Diddy Combs’ Studio Session Allegation Explored