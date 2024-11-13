Ben Foster And Laura Prepon Announce Divorce After 6 Years Of Marriage; Deets

After six years of marriage, Ben Foster has filed for divorce from Laura Prepon. The couple, who have two children together, has decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Their relationship began in 2016 and is now coming to an end.

Foster’s filing, obtained by PEOPLE, states that the couple has been separated since September 9, 2023. In the legal documents, Foster requests to enforce their prenuptial agreement and seeks to divide their assets and debts equally.

Foster also requested that both parties cover their legal fees and evenly split court costs. This divorce filing marks the end of their relationship after nearly seven years of being together, including their engagement and marriage.

They had been a prominent Hollywood couple, with their personal lives often kept private. The couple did not publicly announce any issues before the filing, and the news has surprised many fans.

Foster and Prepon’s relationship began in 2016 when they were first spotted together. They confirmed their engagement shortly after. In 2017, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella. The couple tied the knot in 2018, with Prepon sharing the news on Instagram.

In a post, Prepon wrote, “Just Married” alongside a photo that appeared to be from their wedding day. She thanked friends and followers, writing, “Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

The couple expanded their family in 2020 with the birth of a son. However, they chose not to reveal his name to the public. In an interview later that year, Prepon explained that she and Foster had decided to protect their children from the spotlight.

"Everyone is different with [posting] pictures of their kids," she said. "No judgment, do your thing. But for my husband and I, that’s where we do remain extra private, is when it comes to our kids."

Throughout their marriage, Ben Foster and Laura Prepon worked hard to balance their careers and family life. Prepon, known for her role in That '70s Show, opened up about the couple’s approach to raising their children while navigating demanding careers.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said during a 2019 appearance on The Moms. She acknowledged the challenges of managing work and home life but stated that she and Foster consciously tried to support one another.

Prepon also shared that she felt guilty about not being able to spend as much time with their daughter, Ella, but added that she was reassured knowing her daughter would be proud of her efforts. "There’s really no solution. You just do it," Prepon said.

The couple was known for keeping their personal lives relatively private, particularly their children’s lives. Prepon said that her and Foster’s decision to shield their kids from public exposure was motivated by their desire to allow them to grow up without the pressures of public attention.

