Who Are Dwayne Johnson’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Rocky And Ata Johnson

The man has been a big name in wrestling as well as the film industry. But who are Dwayne Johnson’s parents if you ask? Here’s all the information about them.

Dwayne Johnson’s parents are Rocky and Ata Johnson, who raised their only kid to be a great man ranging in skills. The actor from Jumanji: The Next Level has openly talked about how proud he feels of his mother Ata Johnson and father Rocky Johnson.

"I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being,” he once wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor also posted a perfect Father’s Day tribute to his late dad Rocky, “Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man,” on the social media platform.

Let’s get to know, Dwayne Johnson’s parents, Rocky and Ata Johnson.

Both Rocky and Ata Johnson come from wrestling backgrounds

Ata Johnson, the mother of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is the daughter of wrestling promoter Lia Maivia and Lia's first husband, Sione Papali'i Fitisemanu.

After separating from Sione Papali'i, Lia remarried Peter Maivia, a prominent wrestler from the Anoa'i family, who then adopted Ata.

Peter Maivia trained many wrestlers, including, surprisingly, Rocky "Soulman" Johnson.

Rocky Johnson began wrestling at the age of 16 and later teamed up with Tony Atlas to become the first Black wrestlers to win the WWE’s World Tag Team Championship.

Rocky and Ata Johnson started dating in secret

Talking on the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom Young Rock, Dywane Johnson opened up about how his parents started dating secretly.

Per the actor from Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson’s parents had met at a wrestling match, when Rocky had partnered up with Ata’s father.

However, when Ata’s parents sensed a feeling of attraction between Ata and Rocky, they forced their daughter to stay away from him.

This was why Dwayne Johnson’s parents started seeing each other in private.

Dwayne Johnson had bought both his parent's houses

The actor from the movie Jungle Cruise has always been deeply in love with his parents. To express his gratitude, Dwayne Johnson gave them some huge surprises such as buying them cars and homes.

Dwayne Johnson’s parents were gifted their first house back in 1999 by the former wrestler.

Taking his feelings to Instagram, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor revealed, “I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at ... but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you wanna live, you can live,’ ”

This was in 2019 after he had bought a house for his dad.

Then in 2022, he also surprised his mother Ata Johnson with her own home.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years," the action star wrote on the aforementioned social media platform.

Dwayne Johnson shared a complicated relationship with his father Rocky

The former PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive had mentioned that his dad, Rocky Johnson had started to train him for wrestling from a very young age.

However, the WWE fame now looks at it as a blessing.

“My old man was a tough MF on me,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram.

The highly acclaimed icon also mentioned that although he hated it back when he was a kid, to have him “kicked” around “from one side of the gym to the other for years,” he is grateful for his dad at present.

The star had even stated back in 2016 that his training sessions were super intense.

“I was 13 and [he’d] say ‘If you’re gonna throw up, go outside. And if you’re gonna cry, then go home to your mother,’” he wrote.

Rocky Johnson died in 2020

Back on January 15, 2020, Rocky Johnson died of a heart attack. Per PEOPLE, the father of Dwayne Johnson died after a blood clot "broke free" and traveled to one of his lungs, as stated by his son.

Rocky Johnson was 75 when he passed away.

In a tribute to the late star, WWE issued a statement that read, “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has passed away at age 75.”

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.”

The Fate of the Furious star then even stated that he was in pain, that his father was “ripped away” from him very soon.

Recalling his father’s life, Dwayne Johnson also stated that Rocky Johnson lived his life to the fullest, and had a “very hard, barrier-breaking” life.

Concluding his post, the G.I. Joe: Retaliation actor stated, “I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son.”

Ata Johnson survived many life-threatening situations

Back in February 2023, Ata Johnson survived a late-night car crash.

Recalling the worrying situation, the Pain and Gain actor stated that it was around 3 am that he had received a call.

"You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good" he wrote on Instagram.

Per reports, even though Ata’s car was wrecked, she survived the accident and made it out safely.

Recalling all the life-threatening situations, Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram, "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver.”

He then called his mother a “survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Dwayne Johnson often praises her mother Ata

The Journey 2: The Mysterious Island star celebrated his mother’s 72nd birthday on October 26, 2020. The actor was also seen with his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters for Ata’s birthday.

Taking to social media the actor had stated, “She lives life to the fullest and is a shining beacon of love, joy and kindness.”

He even paid a tribute to his mother on her 74th birthday.

