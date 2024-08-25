'Set Sit Deep In The Saddle And Go': Laura Prepon Reflects On Her Time On The '90s Show; Talks About The Next Part

Laura Prepon is back in Point Place, Wisconsin, but this time with a bigger role on That '90s Show. Not only does she reprise her character Donna Pinciotti from That '70s Show, but she also directed all eight episodes of Part 3, now streaming on Netflix.

Prepon shared that directing has become her main passion, even though she still loves acting. She said, “The experience was amazing, I’ve been directing for a while — when I was on Orange [Is the New Black], I directed … multiple episodes on that, I directed in this show last year as well. It was really nice being able to direct a whole slew of episodes at the same time because you really get to sit deep in the saddle and go."

Returning to a familiar set with people she has known for years made the experience even more enjoyable for Prepon. She mentioned that working with long-time colleagues, including the show's writers and producers, was a wonderful experience, and she had a blast directing the episodes.

Prepon is proud of how Part 3 turned out and hopes viewers will feel the same warmth and comfort that That '70s Show brought. She noted "the thing that's great about the fact that it's in the '90s is that there's no cell phones. These kids aren't sitting there with iPhones and all that, so a lot of the stuff that we did on '70s where we were just "doing nothing" but there was so much going on in the basement."

As for the dramatic cliffhanger at the end of Part 3, where Donna, Kitty, and Red catch Leia smoking weed, Prepon remains hopeful that the story will continue. Prepon said, "They definitely left it pretty open-ended, and hopefully we get a chance to explore that and see. It's really wonderful being able to see how Donna deals with these situations of being a mother and a wife."

Though directing takes her away from her family for longer periods, Prepon and her husband, actor Ben Foster, manage to make it work. The couple, who married in 2018, shares two children.

Prepon originally starred as Donna on Fox's That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006. In That '90s Show, she reprises her role as Donna, now the mother of Leia Forman, who spends the summer in Point Place with a new group of friends.

While Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama made appearances in the first season, Prepon is the only one to return for season three. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp also continue their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, with Don Stark returning as Bob Pinciotti.

