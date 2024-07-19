‘Best Character I’ve Ever Played...’: Eva Longoria Teases Her Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Role

The highly anticipated fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 27. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin reprise their roles as podcasters and amateur detectives in the smash hit show. This season promises even more intrigue and humor as the characters travel to Los Angeles.

Eva Longoria joins the cast

Eva Longoria, known for her role in Desperate Housewives, will join the cast of Only Murders in the Building this season. Longoria recently expressed her excitement to IndieWire, giving fans a sneak peek at her new role.

She said, “It was announced I was on the show, and [friends] were like, ‘Who? What character are you playing? Are you the murderer?’ And I was like, ‘No. But I will tell you, it’s the best character I’ve ever played in my life: It’s me!’”

Longoria's character is a version of herself who plays Mabel in a film about their podcast, which stars Selena Gomez. Longoria stated that her lines are particularly humorous. "I have such funny lines," she explained.

She further said the showrunner John Hoffman called her the other day, and he said that in Episode 7, his husband is crying laughing, he can't get through the edit, he can't even give notes because he has to keep rewinding and they keep laughing.

The new Season’s plot and star-studded set

Longoria was overjoyed to be a part of a cast full of renowned actors. “But also hello! Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena—I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming. To be on that set was pretty unreal. To be with Meryl? My god,” she exclaimed.

In the upcoming season, the main characters discover that a Hollywood studio wishes to make their podcast into a film. As they navigate the glitz of Los Angeles, they also investigate the death of Charles' (Steve Martin) stunt double, Sazz. The mix of Hollywood and mystery promises to keep fans interested and entertained.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on Hulu on August 27. Fans can expect to see Eva Longoria's comedic talent in a role she describes as the best she has ever played.

This season promises to bring more laughs, mysteries, and star power than ever before. Make sure to tune in to see the latest antics of the beloved trio and their new Hollywood adventure.

