10 Best Meryl Streep Movies Revisited Amid Actor's Palme d'Or Honor At Cannes Film Festival 2024

The legendary Meryl Streep was awarded the esteemed Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony. Streep's iconic career has already won hearts for her seamless performance in tragedies to bone-tickling comedies.

Streep, widely known for her diverse characters since the start of her breakthrough role in The Deer Hunter in 1978, holds three Academy Awards and a record 21 nominations. Her diverse repertoire of around 70 films is a testament to unbeaten talent and remarkable characters. Each of the roles she took personified her dedication to the craft.

Meryl Streep's cinematic legacy is still well-acknowledged by audiences worldwide. Her remarkable achievements still inspire aspiring actors. We take you through some of the best movies of Streep, deeply etched in our memories for the spectacular performance.

1. Out Of Africa (1985)

Aristocrat Karen Mlizen (Streep) moves to Africa with her husband but soon discovers he is not loyal. She gets into an affair with a man outside her high-society circle. Karen's journey toward self-discovery made the role apt for Streep. She can communicate her internal struggles solely through body language.

2. Silkwood (1983)

It is based on the true story of Karen Silkwood, an employee working at a nuclear facility. Her constant fight for an unsafe work environment is the key highlight of the movie. Karen, accompanied by her boyfriend and roommate forces the plant to consider their deeds. Meryl Streep can be seen in an overtly angry role here.

3. Manhattan (1979)

Meryl Streep's portrayal of Jill, the wife who leaves her husband for another woman, shines in her supporting role. The film directed by Woody Allen also stars him. Streep sees Jill as haughty and distant by subtly conveying her lost love for her husband through her refusal to make eye contact. Streep made her moments on screen memorable despite her limited appearance.

4. Little Women (2019)

Greta Gerwig masterfully handled the direction and performance of the classic tale. Streep captivated the audience with the role of notoriously judgmental Aunt March. Even though the role was a minor one, Streep managed to make it something beautiful while also staying out of the younger characters' way. The film was highly rated and appreciated.

5. Adaptation (2002)

Charlie Kaufman, a struggling screenwriter tasked with adapting Susan Orlean's book The Orchid Thief into a screenplay, around which the plot is based. Kaufman battles with writer's block and turns increasingly obsessed with Orlean and her subject. Streep took the role of real-world author Susan Orlean. Her performance is both light and emotionally weighty exactly in sync with the contradictory events of the film.

6. Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Kramer vs. Kramer takes one through the turmoil of a custody battle and parental responsibilities. After Ted's wife leaves, he adjusts to single fatherhood. But after her return, she demands custody and the tensions escalate. Streep's performance clearly defined the film's treatment of parenthood. The movie earned her accolades and depicted an exploration of familial dynamics.

7.The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Despite the film's moderate ratings, Streep's acting as a formidable editor Miranda Priestly was outstanding. Her nuanced performance in The Devil Wears Prada captured Miranda's commanding presence. It also highlighted Streep's talent for conveying depth through subtle gestures. Streep was bestowed with a prestigious Golden Globe for the role of Priestly.

8. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Streep's debut film role In The Deer Hunter showed her talent and versatility. She played the role of Linda, a young woman amidst the chaos of the Vietnam War. Even though Streep played a minor character, her performance left a lasting impact. It earned her acclaim and the first of many Academy Award nominations in her career.

9. Sophie's Choice (1982)

The movie was deeply emotional and full of controversy. Streep's acting was as captivating as Sophie Zawistowski who was full of complexity. The movie earned her an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Actress. Streep's ability to convey depth and emotion through silence underscored her mastery of the craft, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

10. The Bridges Of Madison County (1995)

The film directed by Clint Eastwood also stars him. The story revolves around a photographer on duty who meets a housewife whose family is off on a trip and both end up in a love affair. The movie is a captivating tale of forbidden love, especially with the spectacular and poignant performance of Eastwood and Streep. Her distinct acting elevated the film to a poetic masterpiece and left audiences enraptured by the subtle expressions of longing.

