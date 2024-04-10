Why Is Justin Jefferson JEALOUS of LSU Teammates JaMarr Chase and Joe Burrow? Vikings Star Reveals

Justin Jefferson, who is currently waiting for his new contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, has revealed his jealousy towards his former LSU teammates JaMarr Chase and Jose Burrow while the two play together for the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver sparked a discussion among the fans that he might want to reunite with the players he once won the national championship with.

Here is why Justin Jefferson is jealous of his former LSU teammates

During an interview with comedian Kevin Hart, on his show called Cold As Balls, Justin Jefferson revealed his jealousy towards JaMarr Chase and Jose Burrow's continued partnership. The Vikings player “love them together” and their “chemistry” however, the player does have “some jealousy” but besides all this, he admires and expresses happiness for the former teammates.

Jefferson, Chase and Burrow were all teammates and played together for the LSU Tigers. The trio got fame together and won a national championship alongside each other in 2019. However, now, they got separated and while Jefferson is playing for the Vikings, the two, Chase and Burrow, went to the Bengals, still playing together leaving the 24-year-old wide receiver all alone.

Despite the mix of jealousy and love, the player's emotions revealed his sentimental side towards his ex-teammates, with whom he shared his professional growth. Following these remarks, fans are now hoping for a reunion where all three can play together again. They are eager to see Jefferson, who has impressive stats of 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns, traded to the Bengals to reunite with his LSU teammates.

Although the new contract isn't announced yet, it is expected that the Vikings wide receiver, who was drafted by the franchise in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will continue with the team based in Minneapolis.

