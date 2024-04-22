'Sneaky Little Guy': Kevin Heart's Daughter Shares Thoughts On Her Dad's Embarrassing Jokes

Known to put out some of the best jokes, the industry’s one of the biggest names, Kevin Hart, has made the audience laugh for years. If you are well-versed in his stand-ups, you might already have heard the jokes he once used to make about his daughter.

However, the dad had to stop and watch out for his words, as his once-young daughter, Heaven, is all grown up now.

Kevin Hart’s daughter goes vocal

With the movie credits and experience of working with some of the best stars in Hollywood, the big name itself in the film industry is also known to make some of the most controversial jokes on stage.

In some of his specials, he was earlier seen joking a lot about his daughter Heaven; however, she has now stepped up, which seemingly has made the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stop and think of making fun of her.

While being interviewed on 60 Minutes, Heaven stated that she hates some of the jokes the Ride Along actor has made during a few of his specials. Further talking about the same, the daughter of the comedian also stated that she wasn’t even aware of a few jokes until those stand-ups aired.

Talking to the host, Heaven Hart asked, "Why is he blowin' my business out there?"

Further talking about the actor from the movie Central Intelligence, she even said, "He's a sneaky little guy."

Both Kevin Hart and his daughter were interviewed during an ad campaign for an apparel company called Fabletics.

Kevin Hart about his daughter

As his daughter opened up about the embarrassing jokes that depicted her personal life, Kevin Hart too spoke of why he has decided to keep them off of his acts.

The actor from Get Hard stated that as Heaven became older, she went on to be more vocal about the ways his jokes affected her. She became more vocal about those jokes that revealed her private life on stage, in front of almost the whole world, the actor said.

With time, Heaven Hart asked him to stop writing any jokes that included her name, to which Kevin had agreed.

"As your kid grows older…you have to be a little more conscious of what you're doing based off of what they feel, what they like, and what they don't," Kevin Hart said, also adding, "So, I haven't talked about her since 'cause she gave me, like, a hard threat."

