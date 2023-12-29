Who is Tasha K? Exploring her YouTube career, life, and net worth of LaTasha Kebe amid Kevin Hart extortion row

Kevin Hart has filed a legal complaint against his former assistant, Meisha Shakes, and YouTuber Tasha K, alleging defamation and extortion. The complaint is related to an interview Shakes gave on Unwine with Tasha K. While Hart had issued a public apology for cheating on his wife, the complaint claims he was asked for $250,000 by Tasha’s collaborators for keeping the interview on hold.

Tasha K, also known as Latasha Kebe, has targeted celebrities like Cardi B, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, and Akademiks. Cardi B won a $4 million damages case against Latasha, but she declared bankruptcy and failed to pay.

ALSO READ: 'I was told to sit my a-- down': Kevin Hart sustains injures after racing with USD 2.5 million former NFL player

Who is Tasha K?

Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K, is a well-known media personality known for her outspokenness and controversial YouTube videos. She gained popularity through her YouTube channel, Unwine With Tasha K, where she discussed celebrity gossip and provided behind-the-scenes insights into the entertainment industry. Her candid approach to reporting earned her a substantial following, but it also led to legal troubles.

Advertisement

On March 10, 1982, she was born in Panama City, Florida, USA. She grew up in Florida, where she lived with her parents. Her parents were Africans who immigrated to America many years ago. She grew up among black African Americans and was raised as a Christian. She moved to Atlanta after graduating from high school and began working on the internet. Tasha K is also married to Cheickna H. Kebe, whom she reportedly shares two children with.

Tasha K used to have a very decent net worth. However, in the last few months, she has lost a heavy part of her net worth in the hands of Cardi B. Tasha K has uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, that was related to Cardi B, and Cardi B felt maligned from that video. She later filed a lawsuit against Tasha K for defamation. Cardi B won the case, and she got a sum of $1.25 million, which deteriorated the wealth figures of Tasha K. Currently, Tasha K has a net worth of $2 million.

Kevin Hart’s lawsuit against Tasha K

Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against former assistant and friend Meisha Shakes for an affair and gambling problem. Shakes alleges that Hart had an affair in his office and informed Hart's wife, Eniko, about the affair. Kevin's lawsuit names Meisha Shakes and Latasha Kebe as defendants, and Hart claims that Kebe demanded $250,000 for not making the interview public in November. The interview was promoted with the caption "The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!".

Hart involved police in issuing a cease and desist order against publishing the interview and cited an NDA between Hart and Shakes during her appointment with the comedian’s company. Citing false and defamatory statements in the interview, Hart sued both the defendants for invasion of privacy and civil extortion. Moreover, he charged Shakes for breach of contract and Tasha K for intentional interference with contractual relations. The complaint further refers to Kebe’s history of posting malicious and defamatory content about celebrities.

Latasha Kebe has been involved in numerous libel cases, including those against Cardi B, whom she accused of using drugs, cheating on her husband, having STDs, and working as a prostitute. Kebe has also faced legal battles with Sukihana and Wack 100 and has also made allegations against Will Smith and Duane Martin, which Smith and his wife have denied.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Exploring comedian's wealth and fortune amid his and Chris Rock's new Netflix documentary