Top 22 Famous Shortest Actors in Hollywood of All Time

Discover exceptional actors who defy height norms, making significant contributions to the entertainment world. From Warwick Davis' fantasy roles to Kevin Hart's comedic genius, this diverse lineup showcases talent beyond physical stature. Thus, here is a culminated list of the 22 Shortest Actors in Hollywood who aced their domains.

Warwick Davis:

DOB: February 3, 1970

Height: 3'5"

Warwick Davis, born on February 3, 1970, is a celebrated actor in fantasy cinema. Known for iconic roles in "Willow" and the Leprechaun film series, Davis's versatility shines as he portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the "Harry Potter" series, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Kevin Hart:

DOB: July 6, 1979

Height: 5’4"

Kevin Hart, born on July 6, 1979, started as a stand-up comedian and seamlessly transitioned to the silver screen. Standing at 5’4”, he has charmed audiences with his comedic prowess in films like "Ride Along," "Jumanji," and "Central Intelligence," showcasing his ability to bring laughter to diverse roles.

Dustin Hoffman:

DOB: August 8, 1937

Height: 5'4"

Dustin Hoffman, born on August 8, 1937, is an acclaimed actor with a career spanning decades. Standing at 5'4", he has earned awards for versatile performances in classics such as "The Graduate," "Rain Man," and "Kramer vs. Kramer," solidifying his status as a respected figure in the industry.

Elijah Wood:

DOB: January 28, 1981

Height: 5’5"

Elijah Wood, born on January 28, 1981, stands at a height of 5’5”. Starting with a cameo in "Back to the Future Part II," Wood gained acclaim for his role as Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise. Beyond fantasy, he has showcased versatility in various film projects.

Jack Black:

DOB: August 28, 1969

Height: 5'5"

Born on August 28, 1969, Jack Black, standing at 5’5”, is known for his energetic and comedic performances. From "School of Rock" to "Jumanji" and as the voice of Po in "Kung Fu Panda," Black has left a lasting impression in both acting and music as the lead singer of Tenacious D.

Tony Cox:

DOB: March 31, 1957

Height: 3’4"

Joseph Anthony Cox, professionally known as Tony Cox, was born on March 31, 1957, and stood at a height of 3’4”. Hailing from Alabama, Cox gained recognition for roles in "Bad Santa," "Spaceballs," and "Epic Movie." Notably, he played an Ewok in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

Peter Dinklage:

DOB: June 11, 1969

Height: 4'3"

Peter Dinklage, born on June 11, 1969, stands at a height of 4’3”. Gaining acclaim for Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," Dinklage has received four Primetime Emmy Awards. Beyond TV, he has been featured in films like "Elf" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Verne Troyer:

DOB: January 1, 1969

Height: 2’7"

Verne Troyer, born on January 1, 1969, stood at a height of 2’7”. Renowned for portraying "Mini-Me" in the Austin Powers franchise, Troyer showcased his talent in films like "The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember" before his passing in 2018.

Michael J. Fox:

DOB: June 9, 1961

Height: 5’3"

Born on June 9, 1961, Michael J. Fox stands at a height of 5’3”. Gaining recognition for "Family Ties," he is best known for the "Back to the Future" franchise. Following a Parkinson's diagnosis, Fox has dedicated himself to raising awareness and finding a cure for the disease.

Danny DeVito:

DOB: November 17, 1944

Height: 4’10"

Born on November 17, 1944, Danny DeVito stands at a height of 4’10”. A veteran actor, director, and producer, DeVito rose to fame with roles like Louie De Palma in "Taxi" and as The Penguin in "Batman Returns," establishing himself as a respected figure in the entertainment industry at the age of 77.

Seth Green:

DOB: February 8, 1974

Height: 5'4"

Seth Green, born on February 8, 1974, at 5'4", has made a mark in the entertainment industry as an actor, comedian, and producer. Known for his roles in "Austin Powers" and as the creator of "Robot Chicken," Green continues to contribute to both film and television.

Danny Woodburn:

DOB: July 26, 1964

Height: 4'0"

Born on July 26, 1964, standing at 4'0", Danny Woodburn has established himself as a talented actor and comedian. With roles in projects like "Seinfeld" and "Mirror Mirror," Woodburn has brought his unique comedic flair to various productions.

Martin Klebba:

DOB: June 23, 1969

Height: 4'1"

Martin Klebba, born on June 23, 1969, at 4'1", is a versatile actor and stunt performer. Known for his roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series and "Project X," Klebba's dynamic performances have made him a recognizable face in the industry.

Kiran Shah:

DOB: September 28, 1956

Height: 4'1"

Kiran Shah, born on September 28, 1956, at 4'1", is a multi-talented actor, stuntman, and scale double. With notable roles in films like "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Chronicles of Narnia," Shah's contributions to the fantasy genre are widely celebrated.

Deep Roy:

DOB: December 1, 1957

Height: 4'4"

Deep Roy, born on December 1, 1957, at 4'4", is a prolific actor known for his work in science fiction and fantasy. From playing multiple Oompa-Loompas in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" to roles in "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who," Roy's diverse career showcases his adaptability on screen.

Michael J. Anderson:

DOB: October 31, 1953

Height: 3'7"

Michael J. Anderson, born on October 31, 1953, at 3'7", is an actor and performer recognized for his unique contributions to film and television. Notable for his role in "Twin Peaks" and appearances in fantasy productions, Anderson's distinct presence has left a lasting impact.

Kenny Baker:

DOB: August 24, 1934

Height: 3'8"

Kenny Baker, born on August 24, 1934, at 3'8", was a beloved actor and musician. Best known for portraying R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" franchise, Baker's contributions to the world of sci-fi and fantasy cinema have made him an enduring figure.

Linda Hunt:

DOB: April 2, 1945

Height: 4'9"

Linda Hunt, born on April 2, 1945, at 4'9", is an accomplished actress with a distinguished career. Notable for her Academy Award-winning role in "The Year of Living Dangerously" and her long-running role on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Hunt's talent transcends diverse genres.

Hervé Villechaize:

DOB: April 23, 1943

Height: 3'11"

Hervé Villechaize, born on April 23, 1943, at 3'11", was an actor and painter. Famous for his role as Tattoo on "Fantasy Island," Villechaize's charismatic performances made him a memorable presence in the entertainment landscape.

Zelda Rubinstein:

DOB: May 28, 1933

Height: 4'3"

Zelda Rubinstein, born on May 28, 1933, at 4'3", was an actress and activist. Best known for her role in the horror film "Poltergeist," Rubinstein's career spanned various genres, and her advocacy work for the rights of little people left a lasting impact.

David Rappaport:

DOB: November 23, 1951

Height: 3'11"

David Rappaport, born on November 23, 1951, at 3'11", was an English actor. Known for his roles in "The Wizard" and "Time Bandits," Rappaport's career showcased his talent and versatility in both film and television.

Felix Silla:

DOB: January 11, 1937

Height: 3'11"

Felix Silla, born on January 11, 1937, at 3'11", was a versatile actor and stuntman. Recognized for his performances as Cousin Itt on "The Addams Family" and his contributions to various films and TV shows, Silla's career was marked by his distinctive and memorable roles.

This concludes the list of the shortest actors in Hollywood.