'Need To Put The Kids To Bed': Eva Mendes Calls Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Back Home After Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling is a true family man! Missing his better half and children at Oscars 2024, must not have been easy for both. As the 50-year-old Eva cheers for her husband from home, she also wants him to be a good father and come soon to put the children to sleep. What did she exactly say and why? Find out.

What did Eva Mendes say to Ryan Gosling post Oscars 2024?

While everyone was still electrified and energetic after ‘I’m just Ken’ performance, Ryan Gosling was preparing to go back to his family soon. Meanwhile, his wife of two years-Eva Mendes dressed in all pink and a black cowboy hat, just like Gosling’s performance showing her support for her husband’s performance. She captioned the post, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋” 

All the three girls were passionately enjoying their favorite man’s performance on screen. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two daughters-a 9-year-old Esmeralda and a 7-year-old Amada. 

Did everyone like ‘I’m Just Ken’ performed by Ryan Gosling?


Yes. Everyone was pumped since the first tune dropped. Right since our Ken started to perform behind his Barbie to him going on stage, everyone was mesmerized. This ballad is a Mark Ronson creation but it was Ryan Gosling who pushed them to perform this at Oscars. It definitely was a great decision, making the entire stage a shade of pink! Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa also joined the stage as they were Kens too in the film Barbie. But did Ryan Gosling go home and put his kids to bed? We do not know. As we wait to see more about Barbie's presence at Oscars 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

