Beverly Hills 90210 Stars Tori Spelling And Brian Austin Green Reveal Why They Didn't Speak For 18 Years: 'I Remember Our Last...'

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green are getting candid about their decades-long estrangement. The Beverly Hills, 90210, co-stars recently reunited on the latest episode of his Oldish podcast, where they reflected on their time together on the series, shared some behind-the-scenes stories, and the unexpected reasons why they stopped talking for 18 years.

As per US Weekly, the Hush actress began by expressing on the episode, "I remember our last conversation and the last thing we said to each other before those 18 years. I was crying," adding, "We were going to lose touch because we were so close. It was almost like going through a divorce or something."

The Beautiful Disaster actor then shared that he tried to stay friends with her but felt she wasn’t interested. He shared how at the time, he visited her ex-boyfriend Vincent Young’s house several times after they wrapped up filming, hoping to keep in touch. Green also recalled how it reached a point where he felt he was no longer getting any response from her.

The actor continued talking about their rift, saying that years later, at a 90210 DVD release party, Spelling was there with her now ex-husband Dean McDermott, and he was with his then-girlfriend Megan Fox, saying that she never said "hello" to him at the party.

He admitted, "So it was just this thing of like, 'Oh my God, she does not want to be my friend anymore.'" Tori Spelling shared that her "complicated relationship" with their co-star Vincent Young contributed to the situation, leading her to pull away from her friendship with him.

She acknowledged that she "lost" herself in that relationship, adding, "I shied away from you because you weren’t a fan of [my] relationship [with Vincent]." Spelling noted that while Green had a good working relationship with the actor, he didn’t think their personal relationship was right for her. Green added, "I still showed up. I had come to terms with knowing that wasn’t a good relationship, but you are my sister, so there is no cut-off."

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are now good friends and have rekindled their connection. They previously dated while filming Beverly Hills, 90210, in which they portrayed love interests Donna and David for ten seasons.