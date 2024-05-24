Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Trailer Shows Eddie Murphy Back In Action For Fourth Instalment Of Action-Comedy

Eddie Murphy shines in the new trailer of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F!

Netflix released a full trailer for the fourth sequel to the action-comedy franchise, which features Murphy reprising his iconic role as the wise detective Axel Foley. The trailer shows Foley back in Beverly Hills, where it all started. He teams up with new and old pals to go on a rescue mission!

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F trailer is out

The trailer teases Beverly Hill’s beloved cop getting caught up in a conspiracy. He apparently goes on a mission to save his daughter, who is in “trouble.” At one point in the trailer, Reiser warns Axel to be careful. “I’m gonna be fine. They love me in Beverly Hills,” he nonchalantly replies.

Mark Molloy directed the film, which was written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten and produced by Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman. Murphy’s credits include the holiday feature film Candy Cane Lane, Netflix’s You People alongside Jonah Hill, and Amazon’s 2021 sequel Coming 2 America.

Apart from Murphy, the film includes a great ensemble cast including Kevin Bacon, Joseph, Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, Gordon-Levitt, Bronson Pinchot, John Ashton and Judge Reinhold.

What is the film all about?

Foley’s rebellious daughter Paige is in some serious trouble! In an attempt to save her, the cop teams up with a new partner, played by Gordon-Levitt. Some old pals like Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) also join Foley in the conspiracy.

According to IMDB synopsis, “Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened for a family reunion that includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood to uncover a conspiracy.” Murphy first played Foley in the 1984 smash Beverly Hills Cop, directed by Martin Brest. The film was the highest-grossing film of that year and was followed by two sequels.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will hit the theatres on July 3.