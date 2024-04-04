'So Proud of You!' Michelle Obama Lauds Beyonce's New Album Cowboy Carter

Michelle Obama is showering Beyoncé with praise, alongside a probable nod to some tunes from Cowboy Carter.

The former First Lady of the United States, aged 60, took to social media on Tuesday to express her admiration for the 32-time Grammy winner's unwavering commitment to music, hailing her as both a record-breaker and history-maker.

“With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!” Obama exclaimed of Beyoncé's eighth studio album, also known as Act II of her Renaissance album.

ALSO READ: Why Did Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Carry Cardboard Purse To SAG Awards? See Here

In a heartfelt statement, conveyed through Instagram, Michelle Obama hailed the new release as a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically.

Expressing her solidarity with the project, Obama emphasized that it serves as a powerful reminder of the inherent strength within each of us. Her words resonated with themes of resilience, self-expression, and empowerment, encapsulating the essence of Beyoncé's transformative music and its impact on individuals worldwide.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Going to See Lana Del Rey at Coachella? Here's What We Know

Her post read, "Beyonce you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you! Cowboy Carter is a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically. This album reminds us that we ALL have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us."

She added, "Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to keep the faith and VOTE! You can register to vote with @WhenWeAllVote in the time it takes you to listen to your favorite song on the album. Visit WhenWeAllVote.org to register now. Album artwork: Blair Caldwell."

Michelle Obama Praises Beyoncé's Latest Project and Encourages Voter Registration

The author of The Light We Carry wrapped up her message by directing interested individuals to a website where they could register to vote, underscoring the importance of civic engagement. This isn't the first instance of Michelle Obama expressing her admiration for the superstar.

In a tweet from June 2022, the Chicago native couldn't contain her excitement for one of Beyoncé's projects at the time. "Queen @Beyonce, you've done it again!" Obama exclaimed on X (formerly known as Twitter). "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!" The infectious, house music track served as the lead single from Renaissance, Act I, further solidifying Beyoncé's status as a musical powerhouse.

ALSO READ: Did Beyoncé Send Flowers To Black Female Country Artists? Here's Who Made It To The List

Advertisement

Michelle Obama Continues to Show Support for Beyoncé's Projects with Enthusiastic social media posts

Michelle Obama's admiration for Beyoncé is not a recent development.

In a tweet dating back to June 2022, the former First Lady expressed her enthusiastic support for one of Beyoncé's ongoing projects. "Queen @Beyonce, you've done it again!" Obama's tweet exclaimed on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Break My Soul is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!"

The lively and uplifting track, Break My Soul, served as the lead single from Beyoncé's Renaissance, Act I, further solidifying her reputation as a musical force to be reckoned with. Obama's tweet highlighted her continued appreciation for Beyoncé's artistry and the positive impact it has on listeners.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Michelle Obama Becomes Only Former First Lady With Two Grammy Wins As She Clinches Best Audio Book Award