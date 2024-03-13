Bianca Censori And Kim Kardashian Spotted Together At Kanye West's Album Listening Party? Find Out Here

Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian bonded over Kanye West’s album listening party. The rapper held a get-together where he played Vultures 2 tracks at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday. West is currently in a relationship with the Australian model, while he shares four kids from his marriage with Kim Kardashian, which lasted for almost 8 years.



The videos went viral on social media, where the two ladies were spotted standing beside each other, and Kardashian had donned a whole black look, while Bianca was seen in black tights and a pink top. After their separation, the Gold Digger artist and the TV personalities have kept it on civil terms and have been co-parenting their kids. A source close to the exes revealed, "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad, and it won't change."

Kanye West Called Out Kim Kardashian For Putting Their Children In A Fake School For Celebs

Earlier this year, Kanye West put up a post on social media, calling out Kim Kardashian for admitting their kids to a fake school for celebrities. Ye West in the post, wrote, "Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon; now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'" He also typed a lengthy caption that read, "At this point, everybody knows what "the system" is code word for (pervy eyes emoji). I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their lives because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

ALSO READ: Ye And Kardashian's Daughter North West Announces Debut Album Elementary School Dropout; All We Know So Far

Kim Kardashian’s Warning To Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori is known for carrying out controversial outfits at public outings. One such event was Paris Fashion Week, where the model opted for a fur coat and see-through leggings, which displayed her private parts. However, after the bizarre fashion moment, West was called out by Bianca’s father, who wished to have a conversation with his son-in-law over parading her daughter on the streets.

Kim Kardashian, too, issued a warning to Censori, in which she mentioned that she would want the Australian native to be completely dressed while nearing her children.

ALSO READ: Has Kim Kardashian Put Her Children In 'Fake School For Celebrities'? Kanye West Seems To Think So