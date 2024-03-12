Ye And Kardashian's Daughter North West Announces Debut Album Elementary School Dropout; All We Know So Far

Kanye West’s 10-year-old is a new power punch and a fresh voice that the music industry needs! Former couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share North West who is going to launch her album Elementary School Dropout. For those who do not know, it is an inspiration of her father’s 20 year back album The College Dropout that initially got him into the limelight. What will Elementary School Dropout consist of? Find out.

What do we know about Elementary School Dropout?

Ye was having a Vultures 2 event on March 10, 2024, a special listening party in Arizona when his 10-year-old miniature version took the stage in her funky jacket and revealed about her debut album. She took to the stage and said, "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out.” She did not share anything about the release date, features and what the songs would be about. However fans speculate a 2024 release on the same day that marks 20th anniversary of Ye’s debut-The College Dropout. North is the eldest of the Kardashian-West lineage. She is also the first to pay tribute to her father’s music, a classic ‘daddy’s girl’ ! She has even kept her artist name as ‘Miss Westie’ ! Ye is always fond of his children and despite various controversies, he and Kim stand on the same team while raising their children.

Has North appeared in any of Ye’s performances before?

Yes, earlier this year Y$, Kanye and Ty Dolla were performing their track Talking from Vultures 1 when North came on stage. She also did her debut rap around the same time at Ye’s Yeezy Fashion season 8 fashion show in Paris. While we wait to see what happens with North’s debut album, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

