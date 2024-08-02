Bill & Ted Co-Stars Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter To Reunite In 2025 Broadway Play Waiting For Godot? Report

While Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter together have already won our hearts through Bill and Ted entries, they are set to amaze us with Waiting for Godot. It's an upcoming Broadway play that will take its audience through a brainy existential classic tale.

To your surprise, it won't be the first time that the aforementioned play will be performed on the stage, in fact, this will be a revival of the highly acclaimed act first performed back in 1956.

As per a recently uploaded post on X (formerly Twitter) the play, Waiting for Godot will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, who happens to be the four-time Tony nominee, also aiming for another revival coming out this year.

Jamie Lloyd will be working on Sunset Boulevard before taking the stage to impress his fans and followers with the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starring Waiting for Godot.

The social media post also suggests that the play will be coming to Broadway in the fall of next year, which is in 2025.

Addressing the excited fans of the actors and the highly reputed director, the X post also had a poster of the play. Here the two actors could be seen having an intense look on their faces, as the picture made it look even more intriguing with the black and white tint.

Talking about Samuel Beckett’s famous play, it moves around two tramps named Estragon and Vladimir. They both are the characters in the story who are awaiting the arrival of a mysterious titular creature, as per a report by First Post. The report also suggests that the play will be filled with vaudevillian high jinks and a lot of other emotions.

While the Matrix star Keanu Reeves will play the character of Estragon, Alex Winter is set to be introduced as Vladimir.

Per New York Theatre Guide, director Jamie Lloyd has stated that it is his honor to work with both Reeves and Winter that too on Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece. He also called the play the greatest work ever made.

