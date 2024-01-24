Billie Eilish Thanks Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Amid Her Oscar Nomination; Says 'It Means Everything' To Them

The Oscar 2024 nominations have been announced, and just like every year, there have been some obvious nods along with some perceived snubs. Though, the nominations have also brought up a slew of heartwarming celebrations from the artists who have been nominated and duly recognised for their work this year.

One of them is Billie Eilish, who scored her second nomination at the Oscars for her collaboration with her brother Finneas. The sibling duo were behind the uplifting ballad from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, What Was I Made For.

How did Billie Eilish react to her song getting the Oscar nod?

Billie Eilish has been one of the most prolific musical artists of the last few years. She has been nominated for numerous awards for her work in music along with her brother Finneas.

The highlight of her career though, was winning the Oscar for best original song in 2022, for her contribution to the No Time To Die title track.

The song won a lot of praise and was nominated for numerous awards, which culminated in the sibling duo winning the Academy Award.

Now, Billie Eilish and Finneas are nominated for another Oscar for their work in last year’s biggest blockbuster Barbie. To celebrate the much coveted nomination, the young singer took to her Instagram and shared her elation with her 110M followers.

The singer shared a photo of herself, hugging Margot Robbie who is not just the lead star of Barbie, but also ended up producing the film through her Lucky Chap productions.

“We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for 'What Was I Made For?'" the sibling duo said in a statement. “As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire.”

Multiple Oscar nominations for Barbie

After sweeping the Box-Office last summer with the delightful tale of the world's most famous doll by Mattel, the makers of Barbie succeeded in securing several important Oscar nominations after a long campaign.

Accompanying, Eilish and Finneas’ song from the film is Ryan Gosling’s I Am Just Ken, which also got nominated for an academy award in the same category. Along with that there was an acting nomination for America Ferrera who was nominated for her incredible turn in the film. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were nominated for best adapted screenplay, while Margot Robbie scored a nomination as producer for Best Film.

Though, the lack of acting nomination for Robbie, while her co-star Ryan Gosling got that nomination has been considered as a snub, along with the lack of directing nomination for Greta Gerwig.

