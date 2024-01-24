Barbie, the blockbuster film, secured eight nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, making it the fourth most-nominated movie of the year. Despite recognition in categories like Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, as well as a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, it faced significant snubs. Notably, Gerwig was omitted from the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie, who embodies Barbie, was notably absent from the Best Actress category.

Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have been snubbed, and fans are not happy about it

This omission sparked disappointment among fans, who expressed their discontent on social media, emphasizing Robbie's exclusion as a poignant illustration of Barbie's underlying message about the oversight of women's accomplishments.

However, in a silver lining, Robbie still received a nomination as a producer in the Best Picture category, marking a notable acknowledgment for her involvement behind the scenes. The Academy's decision to overlook key contributors to Barbie has stirred conversations about representation and recognition in the film industry, prompting a reflection on the film's overarching message.

Here's how fans reacted to Barbie's snub;

One user wrote, "Greta Gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite Barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me…"

Another fan wrote, "Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars"

Another one said, "Of all the Oscar nominations Barbie got this morning, it really is a shame that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missed out for Best Actress and Best Director (Disappointed emoji)"

While some also mentioned Barbie's Makeup and Hairstyling also getting snubbed, "the real Barbie snub is in makeup and hairstyling, and I am ready to have that conversation"

A user tweeted, "If you liked Barbie - then everything you liked about it is down to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Every person in every department followed their lead and the tone they set. The decision not to acknowledge them will have repercussions as Oscar dips further into irrelevancy."

