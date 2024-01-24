'No Ken Without Barbie': Ryan Gosling Responds To Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's Oscar Nomination Snub

Ken is not happy about Barbie not being nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Oscars. He feels there is no Ken without Barbie.

Ryan Gosling, who was nominated by the Academy in the Best Supporting Actor category for playing Ken, opened up about his co-star Margot Robbie getting snubbed in the Best Actress category. He also cannot comprehend Greta Gerwig not being nominated for Best Director Award.

Ryan Gosling shows support for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig after their Oscar snub

Barbie, one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies of 2023 was snubbed in major categories for the 2024 Oscars. The Academy revealed the list of nominations on Tuesday, leaving Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig out of the Best Actress and Best Director categories. The news left the people and film gurus in dismay and Ryan Gosling who played Ken in Barbie also felt the same.

Gosling, who is nominated alongside Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Robert De Niro, and Sterling K Brown in the Best Supporting Actor category, expressed gratitude for the nod but also took a moment to address his colleagues' snub.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Gosling said, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

Expressing his disappointment at Robbie and Gerwig not receiving nominations for their work that brought the iconic plastic doll to life in Barbie the movie, Ryan said, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius,” he added. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.” The Notebook actor concluded his statement by saying that the ladies’ work should be recognized. “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” he said.

He also expressed delight over his co-star America Ferrera’s nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. “Having said that, I am so happy for America Fererra and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are still in the Oscar race

Though the two ladies who delivered one the biggest films of 2023 were snubbed for Best Actress and Best Director Awards, they are still very much up for taking home a little gold man at the 96th Oscar Awards that will take place on March 10.

Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach are nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category while Barbie is in the race for Best Picture, giving Margot Robbie, the co-producer of the billion-dollar film a chance to take home an Oscar.

