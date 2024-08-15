Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Fat-Shaming, Kissing Her For Long Time During It Ends With Us Filming

The drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively related to their film, It Ends With Us, continues. The allegations against both actors are making the rounds left and right online. In addition to that, Baldoni was accused of fat-shaming his costar. This controversy was intensified for the actress as a journalist shared an old interview clip where we see Lively seemingly making her uncomfortable.

As reported by TMZ, the Age of Adeline star has told people that there were many reasons Baldoni made her feel uncomfortable on the set of their new film. Insiders who are equipped with direct knowledge revealed to the publication that there was a scene in which the Jane the Virgin star lifted the actress into the air.

As per the sources, Baldoni suffers from back problems, so prior to lifting Lively, he went to the trainer who was present on set and allegedly inquired about how much she weighed and how he could protect his back from any injury. The actress eventually came to know about this and felt that her co-actor fat-shamed her, per the publication.

As per the article, this comment bugged the actress, as she had given birth to her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in February 2023. However, shots are fired against Lively as an old video of hers allegedly making a journalist uncomfortable with a similar situation has resurfaced.

Amid the fat-shaming controversy with Baldoni and Lively, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared footage from the 2016 interview with the actress.

Lively was promoting her film, Cafe Society, with her co-star Parker Posey. At that time, the actress was carrying her second child, Inez. The reporter congratulated the Gossip Girl alum for the baby bump. It appears that Lively did not like this; she responded back with, "Congrats on your little bump." Kjersti was not pregnant at that time.

The journalist's discomfort was visible on her face. She then changed the topic to talk about the movie’s wardrobe. The actress iced out the journalist and chose to only address her co-star sitting next to her.

Kjersti posting this video just made this entire situation worse for Lively. With all this, the allegations against Baldoni continue to arise, and many people online have been sharing their own opinions of what may actually happen on the set.

