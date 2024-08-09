'There Are Better People For That One': It Ends With Us Helmer Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Might Take Director's Chair For Movie's 2nd Part

Justin Baldoni’s directorial, It Ends With Us, hit theaters on August 9. While the fans are loving the chemistry between Blake Lively and Baldoni onscreen, the actor-director stated that he might not take the director’s chair again for the second part of the film. The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s duel book series, released in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Ahead of the movie release, Baldoni sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where the filmmaker claimed that Lively looked ready to direct the upcoming part.

In conversation with the media portal, the actor-director suggested, "I think that there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively's ready to direct; that's what I think. Apart from playing the lead character in the film, Lively also came on board with the team as one of the producers. Ryan Reynolds joined in, too.

Meanwhile, the director of Five Feet Apart also talked to the media personnel at the premiere of the romantic drama. Baldoni, at the time, revealed that It Ends With Us was a tribute to all the women who dealt with and survived abuse from their partners. Baldoni, moreover, expressed his gratitude to the Gossip Girl actress and author Colleen Hoover.

The actor stated, "This isn't my night—this is a night for all the women who we made this movie for. This is a night for Blake, and this is a night for Colleen. I'm just so grateful that we're here, five years in the making."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Colleen Hoover Talks on It Ends With Us Film Changes from the Novel

On the other hand, various media reports stated that Baldoni and Lively were not looking at the same level when it came to releasing the final edit of the film. According to reports for InSneider, the actress went on with her cut even after the audience approved the director's cut over hers.

A source close to the cast members revealed to the media portal, “It’s wild that the cast would shun Justin and not do press with him. It makes no sense because he’s the only one acting professionally.”

Speaking about the film It Ends With is a romantic drama revolving around the characters Lily Bloom, Ryle, and Atlas. According to the synopsis of the film, “Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship.”

Advertisement

It Ends With Us is running in theaters.

ALSO READ: It Ends With Us: Learn About All The Major Changes From The Book