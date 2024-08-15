Chrissy Teigen Reveals Seeing 'Little Silver Pieces Falling Everywhere'; Tells People to Not Get 'Hippy-Dippy'

On August 13, 2024, Chrissy Teigen shared a health update on Instagram, revealing some recent vision problems. In a candid Instagram Stories post, the TV star and writer humorously described seeing what appeared to be "little silver pieces" falling from above, which she initially mistook for angelic signs.

Teigen's fans were surprised by the update, as they are accustomed to her vibrant and upbeat posts. She explained that she's been struggling with cloudy eyesight and other eye issues, including blurry vision and a thick film over her eyes, especially in the early morning. Additionally, she noted experiencing dry skin around her eyes, which becomes more noticeable during activities like painting or sewing.

In her Instagram Stories, Teigen shared a light-hearted moment where she joked about her vision problems. She explained how she had convinced herself that the little silver pieces she saw were actually angels watching over her. Teigen laughed as she recalled telling her therapist about these glittering visions and how she had interpreted them as divine signs.

"I said sometimes when I blink, when I open my eyes again, I see glitter... little silver pieces falling everywhere," Teigen continued, before adding, "I told him I've convinced myself it's angels."

However, Teigen also used this as a chance to emphasize an important point. In her recent travels, she confessed that it had been between four and five weeks since she last saw her psychologist. She mentioned that, on August 11, during the most current appointment, she talked about her symptoms with her counselor, who took them seriously. The therapist’s recommendation then was for her to see an eye doctor or even go to the hospital regarding issues with eyesight.

Advertisement

Sharing her therapist’s suggestion with fans, Teigen noted that she had dismissed initial signs of symptoms. This was Teigen’s message: It is important not to overlook potential aging indicators or vision difficulty but instead seek appropriate medical intervention whenever such signs develop.

"Anyhow, the lesson here is don't get so hippy-dippy that you mistake what are telltale signs of aging—vision loss—for angels," she said.

Moreover, apart from discussing her health condition, Teigen let loose about herself and her family life on Instagram as well. Recently, John Legend and his wife went out together for dinner at night.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Teigen has been very candid about her past surgeries, which have included several breast procedures. She announced that she had undergone a few surgeries on her breasts, such as implants and lifts, in January. The first time she revealed having breast implants was in 2020 and they have been readjusted after some time.

Advertisement

A recent Instagram update by Chrissy Teigen has prompted mixed reactions among her fans. In her message, she demonstrates her true self by talking openly about the health problems that affect people with humor. As Teigen continues to share her experiences with her followers, her openness and honesty remain a key part of her public persona.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Husband John Legend Had Been Wearing the Chef's Hat Lately at Home; Deets Inside