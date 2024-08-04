Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Share Same Composer for It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine; DEETS Inside

Blake Lively, the wife of Ryan Reynolds, has collaborated with the same composer who worked on her husband's latest blockbuster in her upcoming film. In a recent social media post, Lively highlighted the contributions made by Rob Simonsen to both her film It Ends with Us and Reynolds’ movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Gossip Girl icon took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Rob Simonsen, who worked on the score for Reynolds' movie, also contributed to the songs for the upcoming romantic drama It Ends With Us.

Lively shared a list of songs that inspired her during the filming of the book-based drama, stating, "Some are songs I listened to while filming. Others are inspiration we used while editing or marketing. And others are the stunning songs that made it into the film."

She also tagged those who worked on the movie, thanking them for all their efforts put into the soundtrack. The actress gave special thanks to Simonsen. She wrote, "Yeah the @deadpoolmovie composer. My husband and I share more than children." She highlighted how apart from being parents together to their four children - James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have other things they can share too.

Simonsen shared Lively’s post along with complimenting her taste for music. He wrote, "True story ©blakelively's music taste are second to none. She knows who played the better fiddle between Johnny and the devil," referencing The Devil Went Down to Georgia song.

Lively returns to the big screen with the movie based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, It ends with us. The story follows Lily Bloom who moves to Boston hoping to open her own business. Her plans are derailed when she falls in love with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid.

"As the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle gets upended, leaving her with an impossible choice," as per the official description of the movie.

Lively who has produced the movie, stars opposite Justin Baldoni, Isabela Ferrer, Brandon Sklenar, and Kevin McKidd.

It Ends with Us hits the theaters on August 9, 2024.

