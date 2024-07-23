'They Wish': Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors In Playful Exchange With Social Media User

Blake Lively aptly responded to rumors about her marriage with Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl actress answered a fan who commented on Instagram questioning whether the couple were getting a divorce as per online speculations. She laughingly debunked it because those stories were baseless and false.

Only recently, Lively appeared in a red bodysuit inspired by Deadpool, walking hand-in-hand with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine movie premiere.

Blake Lively reacts to Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors

A fan commented about the divorce rumors under Blake's post on Instagram that showed Reynolds and herself kissing each other while he was still in full Deadpool makeup from his new movie shoot. The user wrote, "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple."

And indeed, in the 'perfect couple goals' manner, Lively kept the fun alive and simply wrote back, "Haha they wish," followed by a laughter emoji.

In the caption, she excitedly referenced some aspects of millennial pop culture found in the Deadpool franchise which includes Avril Lavigne's song entitled I’m with You, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Harry Potter nods, Frozen and Céline Dion references, *NSYNC and many more. Lively kept it as the focus of her post, emphasizing how she, as the wife of Deadpool in real life, had influenced the superhero franchise throughout.

She began by making a joke about writing the name Reynolds on her hand with milky pens before posting an assortment of film clips featuring allusions to Y2k pop culture.

Avril Lavigne commented under the same post, "This movie is gonna rock! I can’t wait to see it!!"

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still going strong

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012. A few days ago this month, Lively playfully implied Reynolds could be looking at a bigger family. The power couple is parents to four children - James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and 2023-born Olin.

During an interview with E! News, Reynolds, the youngest of four sons, explained that he is open to more kids. He added that there is nothing more fun than having as many little kids as possible running around causing chaos in the house, the more the merrier, he meant. Reynolds said, "As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!"

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26, Friday.

