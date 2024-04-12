Blake Lively Pays a Sweet Tribute to Ryan Reynolds; Gushes About His New Movie

Guess what? Blake Lively is over the moon about her dreamy hubby. On April 10th, she couldn't help but shower Ryan Reynolds, who's 47, with love on her Instagram Stories.

She shared the trailer for his upcoming movie, IF, and spilled the beans about her childhood dreams coming true.

“Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… … his name is @vancityreynolds,” she wrote in a nod to the movie, which follows the story of what happens when a young child's imagination becomes real.

“Well, his legal name isn’t, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic,” added Lively in reference to her husband's 'Vancity Reynolds' account on Instagram.

Blake Lively Teases IF Movie with Quirky Poster and Jessica Simpson Audio Snippet

After the Instagram trailer reveal, Blake Lively kept the excitement rolling by sharing a quirky movie poster featuring a cat decked out as an octopus hovering over the word IF.

Adding her own touch of whimsy, she captioned the image with an audio snippet from Jessica Simpson's I Wanna Love You Forever.

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming flick, directed by the talented John Krasinski, promises a star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Jon Stewart, and Sam Rockwell.

“What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see,” the movie’s tagline reads under its tteaser trailer.

In a candid moment back in February, Blake Lively peeled back the curtain on how she and Ryan Reynolds maintain their relationship harmony amidst their bustling careers.

With four kiddos in tow, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and their youngest, just 1, Lively spilled the beans on their secret sauce during an interview on Amber Tamblyn's Substack show, Further Ado, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Their golden rule? No double-duty work shifts.

They've committed to not juggling professional gigs simultaneously, ensuring their personal life takes center stage. But hey, she's quick to point out that making it work requires some serious hustle during the downtime. It's all about finding that elusive equilibrium, akin to a finely-tuned financial plan, where every piece falls into place just right.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively revealed on Amber Tamblyn's Substack show Further Ado, per Entertainment Tonight,. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

"That takes working really hard when we're not," Lively added. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that — it takes balance."

