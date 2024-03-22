What Is Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth In 2024? All About Actor's Hollywood Fortune Amid Deadpool 3 Release

Ryan Reynolds is the audience's favorite when it comes to acting, wit, or just having a fun banter with his wife, Blake Lively. As the actor prepares for his upcoming film, Deadpool 3, Marvel fans are excited to see what Reynolds brings to the character of Wade Wilson. The movie promises action-packed surprises in its trailer, with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine and the concept of the multiverse.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 26, 2024. Meanwhile, here's a look at The Proposal actor's fortunes earned from his career and taking up stakes in companies.

Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth

Being one of the richest celebrities in the industry, Ryan Reynolds' net worth is around $350 million. The actor earned his fortune by acting in multiple hit movies over the years. Apart from his career in acting, Reynolds has been a partner in companies like Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. From his films, the actor earned a whopping sum of salaries from movies like Deadpool, Deadpool 2, The Proposal, and 6 Underground, among others.

According to several reports, the Green Lantern actor's Deadpool movie earned around $780 million globally, while its sequel grossed over $785 million. Starring Sandra Bullock, The Proposal was one of Reynolds's most loved films, collecting millions at the box office.

Talking about his businesses, Ryan Reynolds' companies, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, were acquired in 2018. In an eventual transaction that might have cost $610 million, Ryan sold Aviation Gin to Diageo in August 2020. $335 million in cash up front was paid for the deal. As we go into more detail in this piece, Ryan was thought to own 20% of the company.

Ryan Reynolds' Real Estate

In 2012, Reynolds and his wife, Lively, bought a house in New York for $6 million. The main house is approximately 9,000 square feet and sits on 11.65 acres of land. In addition, he has a house in Los Angeles. According to reports, in 2023, Ryan Reynolds paid $1.9 million for a house in the Welsh village of Marford.

Reynolds and Lively promised in 2022 to match contributions up to $1 million made by Ukrainian refugees escaping the Russian invasion. To help Canada's indigenous people access clean drinking water, the couple gave $500,000 to Water First in March 2022. Reynolds won the Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television in January 2023 during the 11th Canadian Screen Awards.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

