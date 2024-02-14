Did Blake Lively Respond To Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke? Find Out

A couple who laughs together stays stronger together! Looks like the power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have taken this thought a bit too seriously. The couple has been together for more than a decade now and their unique style of nagging and pranking each other wins hearts every time. Whether it is the inside jokes or crazy edits, the Deadpool hero is sarcastic even off-screen. But Blake puts up a good fight! Recently Ryan Reynolds had mentioned his wife in his Instagram post while she was away at the Super Bowl 2024 event. Did Blake Lively respond to the joke? Have a look.

How did Blake Lively respond to Ryan Reynolds’ Super Bowl joke?

ALSO READ: Did Ryan Reynolds Attend Super Bowl 2024? Find Out As Deadpool & Wolverine Star Pokes Fun At Wife Blake Lively

The Shallows actress gave a witty response to Ryan’s joke. She returned home after the Super Bowl weekend and posted a story asking all to guess where she was despite everyone knowing that she was having a gala time with her pal Taylor Swift. The 36-year-old then dropped an Instagram story standing at the same spot where Ryan was in his previous post. It is the same still from the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer. She responded in the caption saying, "Honey, I'm home." She even added, "My day was good. Yours?"

Originally, the Green Lantern actor had posted a picture standing under the dim lights with the trailer of Deadpool part 3 on TV. The caption was, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” Lively has now responded to her husband’s comment in a witty mood.

Advertisement

Did Blake Lively attend Super Bowl 2024?

Yes. The Gossip Girl actress was seen at the event with her friend Taylor Swift who was there with her family. Lana Del Rey was also present and the gala event saw many prominent performances enthralling the audience. One of the stars of the evening was Reba McEntire who is also the Queen of the 80s music sensation. Blake and Swift were busy cheering for Travis Kelce, the latter’s boyfriend who won the title for the third time in five years. The Super Bowl was a great time to unwind for Lively. As the couple indulges in more pranks online, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively's top 7 iconic roles over the years