What Was The Rule Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Followed When They Started Dating? The Gossip Girl Actress Reveals

Blake Lively, in a conversation with Amber Tamblyn, revealed that she made a rule with her husband Ryan Reynolds during their dating period in 2011. The actress shared that the basis of their relationship is set on that one pact, which is difficult to follow, especially while working in the Hollywood industry. However, the star couple has been making it work, and today they are parents of four children.

What Was The Rule Made By The Couple?

The Gossip Girl actress while appearing on the Amber Tamblyn Show revealed, "When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time.” She further added, "So that we could always prioritize our personal lives." The Accepted star further shared, "That takes working really hard when we're not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that, it takes balance," she continued. "I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping. Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

The couple got married in 2012 after dating for a year, and soon after, their first daughter was born in 2014. The duo announced the birth of their fourth child in 2023.

How Did Ryan Reynolds Approach Parenthood While Being At The Peak Of His Career?

Ryan Reynolds shared his experience of becoming a father while he had bagged some great roles in the industry. While talking to People Magazine, the actor revealed that it was self-awareness that got him going through the process, and he wishes to teach his kids as well. The Deadpool star said, “I think it’s more about talking to them about everything. It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”

Stressing over his personal life, the actor further stated, “For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back. I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything; just be self-aware and welcome everything in.” The couple has been setting relationship goals ever since they got together.

On the work front, Reynolds will next be seen in the new Deadpool movie, while Lively will be working on It Ends With Us, the adapted version of Colleen Hover’s novel.

