Did Blake Lively Seemingly Poke Fun At Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day Photo Editing Controversy? Here’s What Netizens Think

The Royal family has been under the scrutiny of the U.K. Media for a while now, especially after the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, faced scrutiny over a manipulated family photo, where several mixed opinions of some people accused her of photoshopping a family portrait of her with her kids, which again brought about a new face swap theory that went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, concerns about Kate's well-being arose as she scaled back royal duties post-surgery.

On Friday, Blake cheekily referenced the incident while promoting Betty Buzz drinks on Instagram. Her playful post featured a noticeably retouched poolside photo.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” she wrote in the caption.

The post instantly received multiple comments from several people, including Betty Buzz, who playfully commented, 'Haters will say it’s photoshop'. Let's take a moment and look at the mixed reactions the post got from Lively's followers.

Lively's post received mixed reactions from her followers

While many of her followers joined in on the fun with the post, there were several users who also seemed to be offended.

'The joke falls a bit flat when it’s on the back of a mother who is unwell—not very classy for another mother to do, said one of her followers.

Advertisement

'Cmon, Blake, some class. The princess is clearly pretty sick, and you are trolling her? Not cool. Expected more from you'. said another user.

Moreover, one user questioned Lively about a woman supporting other women and wrote, Very disappointing about you. Women should support each other but not let each other down. Blake

While another user backed her up and wrote, 'find it funny that people are quick to say she's bullying Kate when I actually think she's making a point of the backlash Kate got from her photo and the public bullying Kate for the edited photo, not Blake making fun of Kate, just showing how ridiculous the backlash was towards Kate in the first place. No one takes responsibility for the reactions of the public because everyone is doing the same thing to Blake they did to Kate. Her point has been proven.'

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards 2024: Fantasia Barrino Wins Best Actress In A Motion Picture For The Color Purple