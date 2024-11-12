Blake Shelton to Lead New Singing Competition The Road, Debuting Fall 2025; More Details HERE

Blake Shelton is returning to reality TV sooner than anyone anticipated. Just six months after bidding farewell to NBC’s The Voice, a singing reality competition on which he served as a coach for 12 years, the country singer is coming back with his own singing competition series titled The Road.

Co-produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as Lee Metzger and David Glasser, the new offering will air on CBS.

The format is as follows: According to the network’s November 11 press release, the show will follow an established superstar on their journey to discover the next big singing talent. Aspiring musicians will join “a headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on tour.”

Shelton cited his experience as a singing competition judge while expressing his eagerness and enthusiasm about discovering new talent and giving them a platform to live their musical dreams.

Sheridan also elaborated on the series’ novel format, saying in the press release that it’s now time for music aspirants to wave goodbye to shiny floors and studio audiences and say hello to the genuine music scene where the rubber meets the road.

“Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that,” he challenged rising talents.

Furthermore, CBS promises The Road will give viewers a backstage look at the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist. With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, the network affirms that viewers will see what happens when “some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

The Road is set to debut in the fall of 2025.

