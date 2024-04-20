Will Blake Shelton Make Comeback To The Voice? Here's What He Said After Leaving Sets Post 12-Year Streak

Blake Shelton, the country singer officially left The Voice last year after 12 years and nine wins. Thus, he became the last original judge to leave the show since its debut in 2011. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton said in his statement announcing his departure. During that phase, he met his wife, former judge Gwen Stefani.

In October 2022, he first spoke about his thoughts of leaving the show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," he wrote in an Instagram post. He began coaching the debut season alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

Shelton told PEOPLE he will be focusing on spending time with his wife Gwen Stefani and his stepsons. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton revealed one particular condition upon which he may make a return to the show.

Blake Shelton Discusses How He Would Make A Return To The Voice Show

Not a good news for The Voice show's fans. One of the original coaches Blake Shelton in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight said that he might consider making a comeback to the show but there's one condition.

"If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he shared.

"That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing," he said of reuniting with CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Adam Levine.

Maroon 5 frontman Levine left the show after 16 seasons, while Aguilera and Green's time there were much shorter.

John Legend, who joined The Voice as a coach in season 16 in yet another interview with ET said that Shelton most probably will not return.

I don't think Blake is coming back," John said, laughing. "He is staying on the farm, he's enjoying himself. I've talked to him and he's, like, picking corn."

Adding, "He sent us some fresh corn from the farm, he sent us some fresh peaches from the farm, we made peach cobbler. I don't think he has any desire to come back to Hollywood and film 'The Voice'."

Why Blake Shelton Wanted To Leave The Voice?

Shelton left The Voice in May 2023 because he wanted to spend more time with family — specifically in his role as a stepfather to Stefani's children.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023.

"Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

“I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

However, he will keep focusing on his music career. In a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Shelton said: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."

"I'm really at a crossroads right now. The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there's some really good stuff out there. These young kids coming up, it's amazing to see the music that they're making and how creative they are," Shelton told PEOPLE in his cover story.

Shelton continued, "I'm enjoying watching what's happening and putting a song out once in a while. That's another reason that I'm excited to get some time back away from The Voice and concentrate more on, 'What kind of record do I want to make? Is it going to fit in? Do I care? Do I not care?' I got a lot to figure out."

Shelton was a winning coach nine times and finished as runner-up in an additional 15 seasons. His most recent win came in season 22.

The 25th season of The Voice is currently airing, with coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay.

