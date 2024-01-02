Is Meghan Markle planning to meet with King Charles? Here's what we know

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly penned a letter to King Charles in her pursuit of clarity regarding the unequal treatment she perceives within the Royal Family.

A quest for clarity

As reported by The Mirror, Meghan Markle is eager to engage in a direct conversation, seeking a one-to-one meeting with the monarch. The Duchess wishes to address the disparities in treatment faced by her and Prince Harry within the Royal Family's established protocols.

Royal commentator Neil Sean highlighted Meghan's desire to discuss the challenges she has encountered ever since her marriage into the British monarchy. According to Sean's insights, Meghan expressed her intent to shed light on the issues she perceives within the Royal Family's practices through a letter to King Charles.

ALSO READ: Does Meghan Markle blame the Royal Family for their deals drying up? See here

Concerns and unequal treatment

One of the key grievances Meghan wishes to explore is the apparent discrepancy in treatment between herself and other members of the Royal Family, notably referencing Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Meghan is purportedly baffled by the different standards applied to Fergie, who actively engages in public appearances, media interactions, and commercial activities using her royal title.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry reportedly struggle to comprehend why Fergie is seemingly allowed liberties in public engagements and self-promotion, which they feel are restricted for them within the confines of Royal Family protocol.

Advertisement

The pursuit for clarity and equity within the Royal Family's rules remains a pivotal concern for Meghan Markle, reflecting her determination to address perceived disparities in treatment and expectations between different members of the monarchy.

ALSO READ: Does Meghan Markle blame the Royal Family for their deals drying up? See here