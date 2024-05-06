It is quite often for us to gush over Jasmin Bhasin’s beauty! Her elegant choice of outfits and irresistible charm make her one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She maintains an active social media presence, thereby giving a candid peek into her life. This time, Jasmin shared a video and revealed her morning routine and we bet you might not control your paw-piness after looking at the clip.

Jasmin Bhasin never misses an opportunity to treat fans with her powerful workout reels but her recent morning routine video is something really cute and adorable!

Jasmin Bhasin and her cat’s quality time together

Earlier today (May 6), Jasmin Bhasin updated her Instagram story and posted a cute clip with her cat. In the video, the Tashan-e-Ishq actress is seen petting her cat while the latter visibly appears in a relaxed mood. Mentioning it as her ‘morning habit,’ Jasmin has eventually reflected her lovable bond with her furry baby.

Have a look at the video here:

If noticed carefully, one can see how the cat is willing to have more and more affection from Jasmin Bhasin. If the actress stops pampering the cat, the latter gazes at her, seemingly asking for more warm gestures. Isn't their play session amazingly 'purr-fect'?

Jasmin Bhasin’s recent trip to Mauritius

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently went to Mauritius, and the latter's parents accompanied them. During their trip, the duo was seen exploring wildlife, enjoying safari, embracing natural beauty, and spending some quality time on the cruise against the backdrop of picturesque water waves.

The duo has been sharing a series of pictures from their vacation, leaving us in awe of their beauty. Aly and Jasmin surely form a lovely couple! Well, in the last few weeks, their wedding speculations have been rife. However, clear responses from either of them have not surfaced yet.

For those who don't know, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been together since the Bigg Boss 14 days. They are often spotted together at public events and outings.

