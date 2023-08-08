Blue Beetle: Susan Sarandon praises director Angel Manuel, says 'He was so passionate...'

Blue Beetle is all set to hit theaters nationwide on August 18. The film not only introduces a fresh face to the DC universe but also brings with it a wave of praise from none other than Susan Sarandon. The seasoned actress, who takes on a captivating role in the movie, couldn’t help but heap praise on the film's director, Angel Manuel Soto, for his remarkable passion and playful demeanor.

Susan Sarandon opens up about working with Angel Manuel Soto

Amid the buzz surrounding Blue Beetle, Susan Sarandon spoke about the film's behind-the-scenes magic. The accomplished actress expressed an admiration for Angel Manuel Soto's direction that is unmistakable.

Susan remarked, "The ensemble he curated, encompassing not only the actors but also the crew, such as the costume designer and others, was truly remarkable."

She elaborated, saying, "What captivated me about the script and the entire experience was its strong focus on human connections. Ultimately, the prevailing force is love and the concept of family. The protagonist's evolution from resisting responsibility to ultimately embracing it offers a captivating narrative. As a mother of two boys, I see them venturing into a world traditionally molded for men, where the expectation of dominance clashes with the reality of survival as they mature. The crux of their journey lies in acknowledging their own capabilities, understanding that true empowerment comes from within, and recognizing the necessity of self-driven determination. This evolution resonates with the character's transformative path."

The actress underlined the distinctive characteristics of Soto’s personality by saying, "He was passionate and playful at the same time, and you don't find such a combination very often."

Susan Sarandon reflects on Blue Beetle

As the DC enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of Blue Beetle, the film's foundation rests on the captivating journey of Jaime Reyes, portrayed by the talented Xolo Maridueña. The storyline, deeply rooted in the themes of love, responsibility, and self-discovery, resonates with audiences far and wide.

Susan Sarandon reflected on Blue Beetle and said, "The superpower is love and the family... understanding that nothing’s gonna come from the top, that they have to be their own hero."

Blue Beetle features an ensemble cast, including Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, and the illustrious Susan Sarandon. This eclectic mix of talent promises to bring depth and authenticity to the characters that audiences will soon come to love. Adding to the film's charm, Blue Beetle will be released in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider audience. With its release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the movie ensures that its message and excitement cross linguistic barriers.

