Bonnie Bartlett And William Daniels Recall Getting Approvals From Their Parents For Marriage; Says, ‘Neither Of Our Parents Were Approving’

The Boy Meets World star, William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on June 30. Before getting into the mood for celebration, the couple had a chat with People Magazine, where the duo got nostalgic about their wedding days.

While in the conversation, the pair recalled getting permission from their parents to marry each other. However, none of the parents approved of the couple’s union.

Bonnie Barlett and William Daniels shared insights into their wedding days

Speaking to the magazine, Bartlett revealed that it was a difficult task to get approval from their parents over getting married. The author claimed, "Neither of our parents were approving of our marriage. Bill had left the church. My family wanted it to be an Episcopalian and I said, 'No.'" Bonnie further revealed that after the duo started dating, they did face problems, but stood by each other in the worst of times.

Speaking of their professional work, Bartlett claimed that because they were in different professions, they did not have problems working against each other.

The author of There I Go further continued to say, "We never had a problem working against each other because of our different careers. Whatever happened for the good, the other one was pleased about it. It was important that they were not envious of each other or anything stupid like that. We got along very well.”

Daniels added to his wife’s comments, where he said that the couple always stood by each other to help each other out.

How did William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett celebrate their anniversary?

Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels also opened up about their anniversary plans. The author said that the couple is looking forward to celebrating their special day with their family.

Bartlett added, "Our oldest son is a great cook, and so he'll probably [cook]. Or, we'll go out. It doesn't matter, as long as it's family. My granddaughter's here, Grace is here. My son's new lady friend is here, so we'll have a good time with all of them, all [the] people that we love."

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett got married on June 30, 1951.

