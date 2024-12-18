Brad Pitt Confessed to ‘Fighting’ Attraction to Angelina Jolie Before Divorcing Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce in 2005 remains one of the most famous celebrity breakups in Hollywood history. While the public narrative often painted Aniston as the heartbroken party, new insights reveal that Pitt had been open with her about his growing attraction to Angelina Jolie. This honesty added layers of complexity to their separation and fueled media speculation about their love triangle.

The couple, who married in 2000, announced their separation in January 2005 after seven years together. According to Aniston’s confidante and Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Pitt confessed to Aniston that he felt a connection to Jolie, whom he met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. Cox told Vanity Fair, “I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her. There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen… At least he was upfront about it.”

In their joint statement, Pitt and Aniston emphasized that their split was not due to tabloid speculation but rather a thoughtful decision made after evolving in different directions. Aniston later reflected on their relationship in Mirror, saying, “There are all these levels of growth – and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen.”

Reports also suggest that Pitt’s focus on his work with Jolie may have strained the marriage, especially as Aniston navigated her own challenges following the end of Friends in 2004. Despite the circumstances, Aniston has spoken out against lingering narratives about resentment, telling ET Online, “It’s time people stop with that petty B.S… It’s just tiresome and old.”

Pitt and Jolie’s relationship soon went public, with their on-screen chemistry in Mr. & Mrs. Smith blossoming into a real-life romance. The couple eventually married in 2014 but separated just two years later, marking another dramatic chapter in their intertwined histories.

Though their split was marked by intense media scrutiny and speculation, Pitt and Aniston’s parting seemed to reflect maturity and mutual respect. Both have moved on, and Aniston, in particular, has remained vocal about letting go of past rivalries and focusing on growth. Their story remains a testament to the complexities of relationships under the unforgiving spotlight of fame.

