Bradley Cooper Wins Over Girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s Father Mohamed Hadid At Private Family Dinner

Bradley Cooper seems to have charmed Gigi Hadid's family as he reportedly gets along well with the model's father, Mohamed Hadid. Most recently he dined with Gigi's dad.

According to People, the Hangover actor, 49, hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, December 7 for an exclusive private dinner date with Gigi Hadid, 29. At his side was her dad, Mohamed Hadid, 76 and his partner Keni Silva, 41.

According to the outlet's insider, the dinner was warm and family-like, with everyone enjoying each other's time and being truly happy, sharing a laugh together. Cooper and Hadid were reportedly in great spirits throughout their double date.

The insider said, "They had a family dinner with her dad. They had a great time. They all looked very happy. Bradley and Gigi were in the best mood."

As a regular customer at the restaurant, Cooper worked on placing the orders from the table, and thus creating a relatively relaxed, nice atmosphere. There were lots of stories being swapped, much laughter, and the party apparently got well along.

"They all shared stories and laughed a lot. Bradley and Gigi held hands at the table during dessert. Bradley seemed to get along with her dad," the source added. Cooper seemed to become friendly with Mohamed.

Mohamed shares Gigi, Bella (28), and Anwar (25) with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. He had announced his romance with Silva in late 2022 with their first public appearance together at the LACMA and Gucci Art + Film Gala.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who started trending due to their dating rumors back in October 2023, were caught on camera again walking across New York City on November 11 in casual couple outfits. With Gigi and her family allowing Cooper to spend more quality time with them, he is getting closer to forming a stronger bond with everyone.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Step Out To Watch Alyssa Milano’s Broadway Show On Their Date Night; Details Inside