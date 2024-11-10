Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Step Out To Watch Alyssa Milano’s Broadway Show On Their Date Night; Details Inside

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spent their date night cheering for friend Alyssa Milano during her Broadway show. The couple was spotted in Chicago, making an appearance at the Ambassador Theater on November 9. The actors were also spotted with Milano and Kimberly Marable, and the picture was posted on her Instagram account after they had attended the show together.

Milano wrote the caption alongside the picture, which stated, “Bradley, Gigi, Erin, Michelle—and so many more that I don’t have pictures with.” She went on to add, “Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited by the stage door in the cold. 2 more performances left. My heart is so full.”

Meanwhile, the Broadway artist portrays the character of Roxie Hart in the play, which opened at the Chicago theater on Saturday.

In the post shared, Hadid was seen donning a black leather jacket with gold pants, keeping her hair open. Cooper, on the other hand, wore a velvet brown jacket and grey pants as he smiled at the camera.

Marable shared the details of her meeting with the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Y’all... @milano_alyssa has the nicest friends. But the truth of it is, they’ve got the best of friends in Alyssa... SO LOVELY TO MEET YOU.” The Broadway star also tagged the Maestro star and Hadid on her stories.

As for the romance between A Star is Born actor and the runway model first made headlines in October 2023 when the duo were spotted stepping out of a restaurant in New York’s West Village. The couple confirmed their relationship in public in March.

The Oscar-nominated actor also showed up for Hadid’s Victoria’s Secret show. During his absence from one of Gigi’s shows, the actress-model shared with Entertainment Tonight, “He’s watching from home tonight. He is on dad duty, but so supportive.”

As for their kids, Cooper shares his 7-year-old daughter with ex, Irina Shayk. Gigi Hadid has a daughter, Khai, whom she shares with musician Zayn Malik.

A source close to the couple confirmed to the media outlet that Cooper and Hadid are quite serious about their relationship.

