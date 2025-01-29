Brandon Sklenar Set to Star in Modern Western The Rescue After Breakout Role in 1923

Brandon Sklenar, best known for his role in 1923, is set to star in The Rescue, a modern-day western film from Skydance Media.

Sklenar’s performance in 1923 has made him a rising star, and this new project looks to further his reputation in the western genre. Sources confirm to Deadline that Sklenar is in talks to join the film, which will be directed by Potsy Ponciroli, known for Old Henry.

The Rescue is a modern western that will see a rodeo cowboy’s skills put to the test outside the arena. While the full plot is being kept under wraps, the movie promises to bring a fresh take on the western genre.

Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are set to produce, alongside Ponciroli and his team at Hideout Pictures, Down Home, and Cliff Roberts. Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

This role marks another exciting step in Brandon Sklenar’s career, following his standout performance in 1923. The Yellowstone prequel, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, showcased Sklenar’s versatility, as he portrayed a rugged action hero while also delivering emotional depth in his relationship with Julia Schlaepfer's character.

Sklenar’s career is rapidly gaining momentum. After 1923, he starred in It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The film became a hit in theaters this past summer, further elevating Sklenar’s profile.

Advertisement

He also has a role in The Drop, a Blumhouse thriller that will premiere at SXSW before its spring release. Additionally, Sklenar is currently filming The Housemaid, based on a popular novel, alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. He is also attached to After Shock, a thriller that recently sold to Lionsgate.

Potsy Ponciroli, the director of The Rescue, is no stranger to westerns. His 2021 film Old Henry received positive reviews for its gritty portrayal of the genre.

Ponciroli is also working on the upcoming thriller Motor City, starring Alan Ritchson and Shailene Woodley. The collaboration between Ponciroli and Sklenar in The Rescue is highly anticipated, combining two talents known for their work in action and drama.

ALSO READ: Emily Watson Shares Exciting Update on Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Filming and What’s Next for Valya Harkonnen