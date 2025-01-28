Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us Legal Battle Trial Date Set for Next Year

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawsuit drama is still going strong and more recent developments show that there is no end to the feud in the near future. The trial is set for March 2026.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman for the Southern District of New York, set a March 9, 2026 trial date for Lively and Baldoni if the two sides don't agree on a settlement beforehand. A pretrial hearing is set for February 3, when the court will rule on the Gossip Girl alum's recent request for a gag order.

Bryan Freedman representing Justin Baldoni's legal team has fired back at Lively's accusations that Justin was trying to taint the jury pool with a piece of leaked information. Freedman responded, criticizing the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for apparently furnishing the New York Times with false information.

As per US Weekly, Freedman said, "We will not be selective, we will not cherry pick and we will not doctor text messages. Both Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds do not yet understand that there isn’t one rule for them and one rule for everybody else."

He added, "If they want to unethically gag the truth by threatening to wield their power in Hollywood, we will fight it every step of the way. We are not scared of them, we will not be silenced by them. Defending ourselves is not retaliation, it is a human right."

The It Ends With Us actors' legal sparring back and forth reached new heights earlier this month when the Baldoni camp publicly announced it intends to unveil a website touting his case against Lively. They also came out with an unedited video they shot on location for their own film, featuring romantic scenes of the two actors.

Advertisement

Blake Lively's lawyers have roundly condemned that video's appearance, saying it constituted an unconscionable try to influence opinion before the trial.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Bombshell Video Sparks Tensions as Ryan Reynolds and His Wife Seek Gag Order Against It Ends with Us Actor's Lawyer