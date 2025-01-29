Emily Watson Shares Exciting Update on Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Filming and What’s Next for Valya Harkonnen

Fans of the Dune universe are in for a treat, as Emily Watson, who plays Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy, has shared the filming window for the highly anticipated second season.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Watson confirmed that the production is set to begin in the fall, sparking excitement among fans who are eager to see how the story of the Bene Gesserit will evolve.

"I think we are going to start in the fall, and I don’t know anything [about Valya’s story]. I know nothing, so I’m just as excited as you are," Watson said.

Set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, Dune: Prophecy takes viewers back in time to explore the beginnings of the powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

Known for its secretive and manipulative ways, the Bene Gesserit holds great influence over the political houses of the Imperium. Watson’s character, Valya Harkonnen, is a central figure in this intricate web of power.

The first season of Dune: Prophecy introduced Valya as she navigates the complex politics within the Bene Gesserit. It also delves into her relationship with her sister, Tula Harkonnen, played by Olivia Williams.

The first season of Dune: Prophecy focused on Valya's rise within the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. The series also explored her growing concerns over her diminishing influence within the Imperium, particularly with the introduction of Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) and his impact on Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong).

As the season progressed, Valya faced mounting pressures. Her sister Tula was imprisoned, and her authority within the Sisterhood weakened due to the return of Reverend Mother Dorotea.

In the season finale, Valya found herself in a precarious situation, even sanctioning the assassination of Emperor Javicco, a mission entrusted to Sister Francesca (Tabu).

In a separate interview with Collider, Tabu, who plays Sister Francesca, discussed the complicated feelings her character has toward Emperor Javicco. Despite the tragic events surrounding their relationship, Tabu confirmed that Francesca did indeed love the emperor.

"Yes, absolutely. She definitely loved the emperor. It comes and goes. It comes and goes because she's not sure of herself, because he already has a wife, and they are supposed to put the princess on the throne and all that. And she is here to manipulate him," Tabu shared. "Her son cannot be the emperor, though, actually, he's the natural heir to the throne."

Dune: Prophecy fans have much to look forward to as the series continues to expand the rich lore of the Dune universe.

