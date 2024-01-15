Elvis Presley, Moon Landing, And Breaking Bad Make It To The Emmys Top 75 Impactful Television Moments

Television, the quintessential storyteller of our times, has woven itself into the fabric of our culture, shaping conversations, broadening perspectives, and instigating social change over eight remarkable decades.

As we eagerly anticipate the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy has curated a list of the 75 Most Impactful TV Moments, showcasing the profound influence of this powerful medium.

Eight decades of impactful moments

In collaboration with academic professionals, the Television Academy delved into the annals of television history, spanning from the late 1940s to the 2020s, to identify moments that left an indelible mark on viewers, the industry, and society at large. The result is a curated selection of classic moments from beloved TV programs and historic news events that united the world in real-time viewing.

Topping the list is the iconic Apollo 11 moon landing, a testament to human achievement and exploration. Following closely are the gut-wrenching 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the groundbreaking Beatles' 1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. These events not only entertained but also influenced politics and reshaped societal norms, touching on topics like race, LGBTQ+ representation, and more.

ALSO READ: "F**king misogynists!" - Fans are livid as Skyler White from Breaking Bad is 3rd most hated TV Character in new poll

Advertisement

From Roots to SNL: A tapestry of influential moments

The list is a rich tapestry that includes Roots' premiere episode, capturing the poignant moment of Kunta Kinte's birth. M*A*S*H bids farewell as Hawkeye (Alan Alda) communicates his goodbye through rocks, and Saturday Night Live, with George Carlin as its inaugural host, makes its mark.

Ellen DeGeneres inadvertently announcing her sexuality over an airport's public address system, and Linus enlightening Charlie Brown about the true meaning of Christmas showcase TV's ability to tackle sensitive subjects gracefully.

Diverse selections: From Star Trek to I Love Lucy

The list further celebrates the diversity of television with inclusions like The Sopranos, The Twilight Zone, and The Golden Girls. Shows such as Game of Thrones, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Lost are acknowledged for their cultural impact.

Historical events like the Kennedy-Nixon debate and pop culture moments, including MTV's debut with Video Killed the Radio Star, highlight television's role as a cultural touchstone.

Outgoing Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma aptly encapsulates the essence of this curated collection, stating, "There is no greater medium than television to influence our culture."

As we commemorate 75 years of the Emmy Awards, we acknowledge television's power to shape narratives, foster understanding, and propel societal evolution. These 75 moments stand as a testament to television's enduring impact, weaving stories that resonate across time and generations.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re not making them the enemy’: Breaking Bad actors reconnect and request negotiation with actors amid SAG-AFTRA strike