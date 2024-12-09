Brian Cox Shares Insight on Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting: ‘He Just Got Rid Of…’

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, co-stars on the critically acclaimed show Succession, have shared the screen in powerful roles. While Strong plays Cox’s on-screen son, the veteran actor has some thoughts on Strong’s method acting.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Brian Cox praised Strong, saying, “He was wonderful to act with. I had no argument with Jeremy’s acting.” However, Cox added, “He would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that, as it would bring much more inclusiveness to what he does.”

However, further talking to the outlet, The Autopsy of Jane Doe actor then added, “He would be an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did.”

During the interview, The Bourne Identity actor asserted that when an actor is in his character all the time, it creates hostility and is “not good for the ensemble.”

Although Brian Cox had a lot to talk about Strong, he has never discussed it personally with the Apprentice actor, “in the way [he] would like to have talked to him.”

Cox had even stated that for the people who follow “the Strasberg line,” acting is a very “emotive subject.” For those who do not know, Brian Cox has also been critical of Johnny Depp's and Steven Seagal’s acting.

The Braveheart star addressed them as “overrated” and “ludicrous,” respectively, in the past. Moreover, in a previous conversation, Brian Cox had called Jeremy Strong’s method acting “fu**ing annoying.”

Advertisement

However, he now regrets being so harsh with his comments about the actors.

Talking to the outlet, Cox stated, “I feel like I’ve upset a few people,” adding that at times he is a “loudmouth,” and sometimes he has been a volatile person.

But today he thinks, why did he say all those things about someone?

Brian Cox recently gave his voice to the character of the King of Rohan in the fantasy epic, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

ALSO READ: ‘Diluted’: X2 Actor Brian Cox Takes Aim At Powerhouses MCU And DC For Changing Way Movies Worked Previously