'I Think Cinema Is In Very Bad Way': Succession's Brian Cox Claims' Television Is Doing What Cinema Used To Do'; DEETS

The Succession star, Brian Cox, opens up about the bad shape of cinema and believes that Marvel movies are to be held accountable for the same. During his appearance at the Edinburgh Film Festival, the actor was asked about his opinions on the recent success of commercial films and TV shows, which are not only liked by the audience but also by critics.

Cox, unfiltered, revealed that it looks at the current scenario of cinema as “party time,” especially after the MCU-produced Deadpool & Wolverine was declared a hit at the box office.

While answering the questions from the panel at the event, the veteran actor revealed. “What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do.” He added, “I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot.”

Cox, further in the discussion, stated that with Deadpool & Wolverine, the studios were able to make quite a lot of money, and the fans were happy, but when it comes to the quality of the content, it was diluted. Meanwhile, the actor was one of the pivotal cast members of X-Men, which also starred Hugh Jackman in his yellow suit.

Cox joked at the panel, “Deadpool meets the guy... Wolverine, who I created, but I’ve forgotten. Actually, when those films are on, there’s always a bit of me [as Stryker], and they never pay me any money.”

He added, “So it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff. When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds... But it’s because they go down that road, and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it.”

Switching to the medium of television, Cox discussed the content on the smaller screens, understood its projects well, and is dishing out the shows that define quality. The veteran star gave examples of his series, Succession, followed by Andrew Scott's Ripley.

The Troy actor revealed, “There’s so many [shows], and you’ve got the honor of telling the story over a period of time.” Cox also briefed the audience about his childhood dream of becoming an actor. The Braveheart star grew up in Dundee, a city in Scottland. The actor shared that there were 21 theaters in his neighborhood, and he visited all of them from the age of 6 to 8.

Brian Cox is known to play iconic characters in movies like The Escapist, The Carer, and Nuremberg, amongst many others.

