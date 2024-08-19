‘Diluted’: X2 Actor Brian Cox Takes Aim At Powerhouses MCU And DC For Changing Way Movies Worked Previously

The elite actor Brain Cox has come forth, touching the points of cinema and how it works these days. The Braveheart actor has even shed light on how the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as DC and other comic book movies, can be held responsible for it.

Brain Cox, whom we have seen in legendary movies like Troy, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and more recently shared his view during the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 17, 2024, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The highly acclaimed actor mentioned that the state of cinema is currently in a “very bad” state. The Manhunter actor then went on to point toward MCU and DC movies, also mentioning that the things that used to happen in films are happening on television these days.

Cox added during the film festival that the cinema has lost its way partly because of Marvel and DC. He also made his point by bringing Deadpool & Wolverine into his remarks. Cox stated from an actor’s perspective that although superhero movies and projects are making a huge amount of money, it is spoiling the talent of an actor.

The Succession actor then went on to mention that the work of an actor has become “diluted” because of so many comic book-based films.

Talking about the state of film and the actors involved, Brain Cox mentioned that all such projects have become a “party time” for many stars.

Again, talking about the recently released Marvel Studios project, he dragged Hugh Jackman into the remarks and stated that when people know the actor can do it one more time, they keep following that road again and again, simply making more money out of it.

Shockingly, these comments come from an actor who has impressed many film fanatics with his impressive roles in many acclaimed projects, including the Fox Studios Marvel project, the X-Men sequel, and the 2003 movie X2: X-Men United.

Brian Cox played the character of a megalomaniac military scientist, the legendary William Stryker. The reason why we called him legendary is because Stryker happens to be the same person who gave Logan, aka the Wolverine, his adamantium-filled skeleton.

